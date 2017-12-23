Sarah Boyts Yoder: Never No Horizons exhibit at the Beverley Street Studio School

Beverley Street Studio School will host Sarah Boyts Yoder’s exhibit, Never No Horizons, from January 12 through February 25, 2018. The exhibit opening is on Friday, January 12 at 22 West Beverley Street from 5:30–7:30 pm with an artist’s talk at 6:00 pm. The event is free and open to the public.

Sarah Boyts Yoder, who was born in Fort Worth, Texas, now lives in Charlottesville, Virginia. She received an MFA in painting from James Madison University in 2006. Over the last decade Sarah has exhibited widely in group and solo exhibitions in South Carolina, Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Washington DC, and Virginia. Sarah was a fellow at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts in 2013 and 2014 and was awarded an artist residency at 100W Corsicana in 2017. She also received a professional fellowship in painting from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond.

Sarah, an abstract painter, feels that her work abides by two main principles, a “belief in a deep human desire to decode and make sense of visual information and the capacity of our human imagination to creatively process it.” She paints playful, ambiguous landscapes that connect to the artist through experience. Sarah says of her work: “Toeing that line between familiarity and strangeness is a game. It connects you and me. Do you see what I see? What do we add to each other’s experience when we see the same thing?”