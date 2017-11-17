SAP National Security Services to invest $6 million to expand IT, cybersecurity operation in Fairfax County

SAP National Security Services Inc., a provider of national security and critical infrastructure solutions, will invest $6 million to expand its operation in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against Maryland and Pennsylvania for the project, which will create 95 new jobs.

“Virginia is a leader in the IT and cybersecurity fields because of cutting-edge companies like SAP NS2, which is working tirelessly to advance our national security,” said Governor McAuliffe. “SAP NS2’s decision to reinvest in Fairfax County and Virginia is a strong testament to our competitive business environment, unparalleled technology workforce, and strategic access to the nation’s capital. Creating tech-savvy, well-paid jobs of the 21st century remains critical to building the new Virginia economy, and we are proud to support the company’s growth.”

Clients across the national security community count on SAP NS2 to deliver solutions when security is paramount, when the stakes are high, and when the volume and scale of data are too great to be left to chance. The company’s unique combination of startup agility and global stability enables SAP NS2 to give clients a competitive edge. SAP NS2 is 100 percent U.S.-based, staffed by U.S. citizens, and located on U.S. soil.

“It’s exciting to see SAP NS2 expanding its footprint in Fairfax County and the commonwealth and benefitting from our topnotch workforce resource offered through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We boast the largest cybersecurity workforce in the U.S., with over 85,000 Virginians working in this growing sector. Our robust pipeline of talent cannot be overstated, and was undoubtedly a critical factor in SAP NS2’s decision to expand in the commonwealth.”

“We are pleased to expand our operations in Fairfax County’s thriving technology corridor,” said Mark Testoni, President & CEO of SAP NS2. “This area offers us access to a talented tech workforce with close proximity to our customers and business partners.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia. VEDP will support SAP NS2’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Fairfax County is a perfect location for a company like SAP NS2 that uses a big data platform for national security work. We have the right kind of workforce and proximity to customers in both the public and private sectors,” said Gerald L. Gordon, Ph.D., President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. “I am delighted to see the company growing here and my office stands ready to help them continue their success here.”

“I am excited to see SAP NS2 reinvesting in the 33rd District and the Dulles Technology Corridor,” said State Senator Jennifer Wexton. “Innovative companies like SAP NS2 recognize that Northern Virginia is a great place for their employees and their businesses to thrive.”

“SAP NS2’s decision to invest $6 million, creating 95 new jobs in my district is welcome news,” said Delegate Jennifer Boysko. “As a provider of national security and critical infrastructure solutions, SAP NS2’s mission is a great fit with our talented, highly educated workforce. I appreciate the work of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority to bring these new jobs to my district.”