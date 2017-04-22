 jump to example.com

Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre

Published Saturday, Apr. 22, 2017, 12:40 pm

salvation armyThe Salvation Army of Waynesboro is hosting the inaugural Need Knows No Season Concert on Tuesday, May 30, at the Wayne Theatre.

The event features performances by the Jimmy O Band – Jimmy Overton, Sam Morris, Dave Buell, Rusty Whitesell – and The Boogie Kings.

Admission is Pay What You Will. You need to reserve seats early in order to guarantee admission.

The event begins with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m..

Funds raised will benefit social services programs at The Salvation Army.

More information: click here.

