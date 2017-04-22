Salvation Army benefit at the Wayne Theatre

The Salvation Army of Waynesboro is hosting the inaugural Need Knows No Season Concert on Tuesday, May 30, at the Wayne Theatre.

The event features performances by the Jimmy O Band – Jimmy Overton, Sam Morris, Dave Buell, Rusty Whitesell – and The Boogie Kings.

Admission is Pay What You Will. You need to reserve seats early in order to guarantee admission.

The event begins with a VIP reception at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7 p.m..

Funds raised will benefit social services programs at The Salvation Army.

