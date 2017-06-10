 jump to example.com

Salters homers late for 5-4 Hillcats victory

Published Saturday, Jun. 10, 2017, 11:01 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

For the second straight game, Lynchburg used a late-inning two-run homer to come from behind and defeat Frederick by one run. This time, Daniel Salters went deep with two outs in the seventh to send Lynchburg to a 5-4 victory over the Keys Saturday night.

lynchburg hillcatsFacing Luis Gonzalez in a lefty-lefty match with Andrew Calica on first base, Salters popped the first pitch he saw off the videoboard in right-center field to give Lynchburg its first lead of the game, 5-4. The Hillcats had previously trailed by as much as 4-0 in the middle of the fourth. It marked Salters’ third homer of the year and his first since April 14 at Myrtle Beach.

After Frederick scored a pair of runs in each of the third and fourth frames, Lynchburg began its comeback in the bottom of the fourth. Sam Haggerty opened the frame with a triple off the wall in center field and came home on a Ka’ai Tom infield single. Two batters later, Martin Cervenka doubled to drive in Tom and cut the margin to 4-2. The final run of the stanza came home when Willi Castro singled to left field and a fielding error allowed Cervenka to score. The Hillcats trailed 4-3 from that point until Salters’ blast.

Jordan Milbrath (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two while walking three. Jared Robinson came in for the final three outs and recorded them in order for his second save of the season. Gonzalez (1-1) suffered his first loss with the Keys this season.

Lynchburg attempts to complete its first four-game sweep of the season when it plays Frederick Sunday at 2 p.m. Shane Bieber (0-1, 4.58) takes the mound for the Hillcats against Cody Sedlock (4-3, 5.80). It’s another Family Funday Sunday with Family 4-packs available for $40. It’s also the Diamond Dig presented by Bowen Jewelry Company where fans that purchase spoons during the game will dig in the infield to try to find and win a diamond. Gates open at 1 p.m., and the game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats bats break out again in 8-1 win
Generals shut out by TomSox, 3-0
Traffic delays on Route 340 in Page County June 12-16
James River Rundown tests paddlers’ endurance
Former UVA golfer Derek Bard wins Monroe Invitational
Twice as nice: Surging Squirrels sweep doubleheader
Bay celebration to showcase farm conservation efforts
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
Pollinator Week is a good time to brush up on pollinators, honeybee health
Wheat tour reveals improved quality and yield potential
Meals on the farm gaining in popularity
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for June 12-16
Shenandoah National Park seeks public input concerning proposed removal
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 12-16
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Game Notes: Turks host Staunton Braves
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 