 jump to example.com

Salem tops Hillcats, 7-3

Published Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017, 11:11 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Salem scored seven unanswered runs over the middle three innings to take a 7-1 lead and hold on for a 7-3 win over Lynchburg at Salem Memorial Ballpark Tuesday night.

lynchburg hillcatsLynchburg plated the first run of the game in the third inning. Daniel Salters hit a leadoff single and advanced to third on consecutive groundouts. Sicnarf Loopstok drove him in with an infield single to give the Hillcats a 1-0 advantage.

The Red Sox tied the game in the fourth with a Jose Sermo sacrifice fly. Back-to-back two-out doubles by Tate Matheny sparked a two-run fifth-inning rally to take the lead. Salem broke it open with a four-run sixth that included a two-run single by Matheny.

Trailing 7-1 in the seventh, Salters drew a one-out walk. Sam Haggerty doubled, and Willi Castro notched his 20th RBI of the year on a sacrifice fly. The Hillcats final run came on the combination of a Martin Cervenka double and an RBI single by Jodd Carter. Lynchburg loaded the bases to bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth, but Trevor Kelley ended the threat and pitched the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Shane Bieber suffered his first loss as a Hillcat after allowing a career-high seven runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bieber struck out seven to match his highest total in that category since joining Lynchburg. Dedgar Jimenez (7-1) went six innings for Salem, scattering eight hits while striking out seven. He moved into a tie for the league lead in wins with Lynchburg’s Shao-Ching Chiang.

Lynchburg plays Salem for the final time in the first half Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. Aaron Civale (1-0, 1.50) will start for Lynchburg against lefty Matt Kent (3-2, 4.21). Fans can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com with pre-game coverage beginning at 7.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
New tax credit available to Virginia farmers to help reduce food waste
Strasburg tops Turks in VBL, 7-3
Shenandoah U. baseball alum Morse promoted to Hagerstown
Stuarts Draft High School honored in statewide campaign to keep teen drivers safe
Herring asks DeVos to stop delaying student loan forgiveness
Dooms Volunteer Fire Company carnival set for June 13-17
Voting history exhibit opens at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Live auction at Vector Industries on June 14
P-Nats shell shocked in 9-8 loss to Frederick
Wayne Theatre hosting summer theatre camps
McAuliffe highlights clean energy certification programs at Tidewater Community College
VBL Roundup: Turks host Strasburg Tuesday night
Teens leading the way at Waynesboro YMCA
McAuliffe announces Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund Awards
Shenandoah baseball eighth in final ABCA poll
Keys shock Potomac in doubleheader sweep
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 