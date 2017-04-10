 jump to example.com

Salem blanks Hillcats, 6-0

Published Monday, Apr. 10, 2017, 11:14 pm

lynchburg hillcatsDedgar Jimenez (1-0) struck out five in six scoreless innings to set the tone for a 6-0 Salem Red Sox victory Monday night at City Stadium.

The Hillcats had multiple opportunities to break through but stranded eight runners, including three at third base. Lynchburg’s first chance to crack the scoreboard occurred in the first inning when Sam Haggerty lined a triple to right field with only one out. However, a strikeout and groundout quickly ended that threat.

In the fourth, Ka’ai Tom and Martin Cervenka hit back-to-back singles, and Jodd Carter laid down a sacrifice bunt to move them both into scoring position with only one out. Once again, a strikeout and groundout brought a close to the stanza.

Lynchburg saw its first two batters reach in the seventh as well. Sicnarf Loopstok singled, and Willi Castro walked. Austin Glorius was able to force a fielder’s choice and strike out the next two batters to keep the Hillcats off the board. Bobby Poyner struck out a pair in the ninth to complete the shutout.

Salem’s first run came across in the third when Deiner Lopez reached on an error and eventually scored on another error. The Red Sox added two in the sixth on a two-run double by Chad De La Guerra that drove in Josh Ockimey and Austin Rei. In the seventh, Ockimey picked up two RBIs on a triple and came home two batters later on an RBI double by Rei.

Shao-Ching Chiang suffered the loss in his Advanced-A debut after allowing three runs, two earned, in 5 1/3 innings. The right-hander struck out five and walked a pair.

Lynchburg looks to even the series Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. It’s the first “2fur Tuesday” of the season. The Hillcats will offer buy one, get one free tickets and select $2 concessions deals at all Tuesday home games throughout the season. Matt Esparza (0-1, 6.75) will start for the Hillcats against Travis Lakins of the Red Sox. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

