Russell Hillberry continues conversation on borders, human impact

The Center for International Education at Washington and Lee University will host a lecture by Russell Hillberry, associate professor of agricultural economics at Purdue University, on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium located in the Ruscio Center for Global Learning. The talk is free and open to the public.

His talk is titled “Trade Facilitation: The Nitty Gritty of Cross-Border Trade.”

“Professor Hillberry has the perfect background to help us understand the whys and hows of trade policy.” said Michael Anderson, Robert E. Sadler Jr. Professor of Economics. “His academic expertise and experience in policy shops like the World Bank and the U.S. International Trade Commission give him unique insights into today’s policy questions.”

Hillberry’s research focuses on the geography of trade flows, the welfare consequences of trades cost, the efficacy of trade facilitation measures, and the organization of multi-stage production processes.

He has formally been employed as a research economist at the U.S International Trade Commission as well as a faculty member at the University of Melbourne, Australia and as a member of the research department of the World Bank.

The talk is sponsored by the Economics Department and the 2016-18 CIE Colloquium on Borders and Their Human Impact with the support of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.