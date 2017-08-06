Route 640 in Albemarle County closed next week: Repairs to railroad bridge

The Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Albemarle County will be closed to traffic next week to allow a bridge crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation to perform maintenance work.

The closure will begin Monday morning and the bridge will reopen to traffic no later than Friday afternoon.

The repair work involves replacing a section of the timber deck. Through traffic will follow a posted detour route using Route 640 to Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), then Route 600 (Watts Passage), Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) and back to Route 640. All entrances off Route 640 on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible during the closure.

For more information about VDOT’s structure and bridge program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/ info/Bridge.asp.