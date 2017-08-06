 jump to example.com

Route 640 in Albemarle County closed next week: Repairs to railroad bridge

Published Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 3:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Route 640 (Gilbert Station Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Albemarle County will be closed to traffic next week to allow a bridge crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation to perform maintenance work.

vdot road workThe closure will begin Monday morning and the bridge will reopen to traffic no later than Friday afternoon.

The repair work involves replacing a section of the timber deck. Through traffic will follow a posted detour route using Route 640 to Route 784 (Doctors Crossing), then Route 600 (Watts Passage), Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) and back to Route 640. All entrances off Route 640 on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible during the closure.

For more information about VDOT’s structure and bridge program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Student visits China on NSF fellowship to explore neural processes of bat echolocation
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Aug. 7-11
William & Mary football to open preseason camp on Monday
P-Nats blanked 6-0 by Winston-Salem
Shenandoah National Park selects Duane Polcou for August Artist-in-Residence program
Culpeper District Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Virginia honey bee colonies up 23 percent since 2016
Solomon Islands province names first female peace and reconciliation officer
Down East hangs on for 3-2 win over Hillcats
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 