Route 726 in Rockingham County closed March 27-29 for repairs

A portion of Route 726 (Mount Clinton Pike) in Rockingham County will be closed to through traffic from Monday, March 27, through Wednesday, March 29. This closure is for slope repairs between Route 701 (Cooks Creek Road) and Route 752 (Muddy Creek Road).

Drivers who live within the work zone will have access to their properties. Through traffic using Route 726 will follow one of these detour routes:

Eastbound drivers will follow Route 752 south, Route 33 (Rawley Pike) east and then Route 701 north to return to Route 726.

Westbound drivers will follow Route 701 south, Route 33 west and then Route 752 north to return to Route 726.

The work is scheduled to begin about 8 a.m. on March 27 and be complete by 4:30 p.m. on March 29. All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.