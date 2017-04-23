Route 671 bridge in Albemarle County closed Tuesday for pavement work
Published Sunday, Apr. 23, 2017, 1:22 pm
Front Page » Events » Route 671 bridge in Albemarle County closed Tuesday for pavement work
Route 671 (Millington Road) over Moormans River in Albemarle County will be closed to traffic on Tuesday while crews overlay the bridge’s timber deck with asphalt.
The road will be closed for the preventive maintenance work from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday. During the closure, southbound traffic will be detoured west on Route 674 (Clark Road), turn left on Route 810 (Browns Gap Turnpike) and left on Route 614 (Garth Road) which carries traffic back to Route 671. Northbound traffic will reverse the detour.
For more information about Virginia’s bridges and the Virginia Department of Transportation’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit VDOT’s web site, www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
