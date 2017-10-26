Route 656 in Augusta County closed Oct. 30-Nov. 2 for railroad crossing work

A portion of Route 656 (Offliter Road) in the Stuarts Draft area of Augusta County is scheduled to be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. Monday, October 30, through Thursday, November 2. This closure allows Norfolk Southern Railway to work on the rail crossing about one mile south of Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway).

Residents and business owners will have access to their properties on either side of the work zone.

Through traffic using Route 656 will use one of the following detours:

Drivers north of the rail crossing will follow Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) north, Route 340 north, then Route 608 (Draft Avenue/Cold Springs Road) south to return to Route 656.

Drivers south of the rail crossing will follow Route 608 (Cold Springs Road/Draft Avenue) north, Route 340 south and then Route 657 south to return to Route 656.

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

