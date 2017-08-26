Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County closed Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Published Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, 7:03 pm
The Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) bridge over Preddy Creek in Albemarle County will be closed to traffic beginning Aug. 28 to allow a bridge crew from the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge’s timber deck.
The closure will begin Monday morning and the bridge will reopen to traffic no later than Friday afternoon.
During the closure, traffic will follow a posted detour route using Route 29 (Seminole Trail) north to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail), then east to a right on Route 644 (Burnley Road), which will lead back to Route 641. All entrances on both sides of the bridge will remain accessible during the closure.
For more information about VDOT’s structure and bridge program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.
