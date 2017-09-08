Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County to close for rehabilitation Sept. 11

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Virginia Department of Transportation will close the Route 641 (Burnley Station Road) bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Albemarle County on Sept. 11 for rehabilitation.

The bridge, located 2.2 miles west of Route 20 (Stony Point Road), will be closed through Dec. 1.

During the closure, drivers east of the bridge should use Route 20 to Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) to Route 644 (Burnley Road), which carries traffic back to Route 641. Motorists west of the bridge will reverse the detour. Driveway access will be maintained for local traffic.

The existing bridge, which was built in 1932, is posted with a 3-ton weight limit. After construction, the bridge will be open to all legal-weight vehicles.

Message boards are in place to notify the public of the closure.

For more information about Virginia’s bridges and VDOT’s bridge inspection program, including current conditions of the state’s bridges, FAQs and video of a bridge inspection, visit www.virginiadot.org/info/Bridge.asp.