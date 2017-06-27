Route 620 in Augusta County closed for bridge work July 5-7

A portion of Route 620 (Newport Road) in southern Augusta County is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, for maintenance on the bridge over Moffatts Creek. The road will be closed between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road/Beard Road).

Route 620 is scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7. All work is weather permitting.

Signs and variable message boards will direct Route 620 drivers on one of these detours:

Eastbound drivers will follow Route 252 south and Route 726 (Beard Road) northeast to return to Route 620.

Westbound drivers follow will Route 726 (Beard Road) southwest and Route 252 north to return to Route 620.

