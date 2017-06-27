 jump to example.com

Route 620 in Augusta County closed for bridge work July 5-7

Published Tuesday, Jun. 27, 2017, 8:55 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A portion of Route 620 (Newport Road) in southern Augusta County is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 5, for maintenance on the bridge over Moffatts Creek. The road will be closed between Route 252 (Middlebrook Road) and Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road/Beard Road).

road work transportationRoute 620 is scheduled to reopen by 7 p.m. on Friday, July 7. All work is weather permitting.

Signs and variable message boards will direct Route 620 drivers on one of these detours:

  • Eastbound drivers will follow Route 252 south and Route 726 (Beard Road) northeast to return to Route 620.
  • Westbound drivers follow will Route 726 (Beard Road) southwest and Route 252 north to return to Route 620.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Potomac fends off ninth inning rally in 4-3 win
Warner applauds FTC on protecting children’s personal data in smart toys
How hearing tests work
Lane closures coming for Route 250 bridge work in Charlottesville
Blue Ridge Parkway closures for pavement preservation program
UVA alum Malcolm Brogdon wins NBA Rookie of the Year honors
Sicnarf Loopstok homers twice in 5-2 Lynchburg loss
Hinojosa lifts Squirrels over Trenton in opener
Forest Service allows 11 exceptions to Jefferson Forest Plan for Mountain Valley Pipeline
Virginia FFA license plate announced
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: 2017 ACC Football Kickoff Preview
UVA’s Thai-Son Kwiatkowski named ACC Men’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kaine, Warner on CBO score on Senate Republican healthcare repeal
Report: Per capita caps in Senate healthcare bill would cost Virginia $1.4 billion
Isabel Castillo receives national award from Sojourners Faith in Action
House Democratic Caucus staffs up for November legislative races
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 