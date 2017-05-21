Route 601 in Augusta County closing May 24 for bridge replacement

Part of Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road) in Augusta County is scheduled to close for about three weeks beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 24.

This closure allows the Virginia Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over Jeff Run, between Augusta Correctional Center and the community of Augusta Springs.

Motorists will be able to access properties on either side of the bridge. Signs will direct through traffic on the following detours:

From the north side of the bridge, turn right on Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road), left on Route 42 (Little Calfpasture Road/Craig Street), left on Route 687 (Railroad Avenue), left on Route 1117 (Quarry Road), left on Route 684 (Little River Road), and then left on Route 683 (Wallace Mill Road) to return to Route 601.

From the south side of the bridge, turn right on Route 683 (Wallace Mill Road), right on Route 684 (Little River Road) , right on Route 1117 (Quarry Road), right on Route 687 (Railroad Avenue), right on Route 42 (Craig Street/Little Calfpasture Road), and right on Route 811 (Augusta Springs Road) to return to Route 601.

Route 601 is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, June 16. All work is weather permitting.

