Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 1-5

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – On Thursday night, northbound traffic will be shifted to the two outside lanes beginning at 9 p.m.and the inside lane will be closed to traffic. This shift will allow the contractor to complete work in the median strip. Motorists traveling that section of Route 29 between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday should anticipate congestion and brief delays due to the traffic switch and associated work to restripe the pavement and realign traffic signal heads.

Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday while formwork is removed from the Berkmar Drive bridge. During the closure, residential and business entrances on Rio Mills Road can be accessed from Earlysville Road. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Line Drive is closed at Zan Road for construction of a roundabout. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.