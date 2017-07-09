 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 10-14

Published Sunday, Jul. 9, 2017, 7:00 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutions(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATERoute 29 widening – Expect single lane closures between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive). The 40 mile-per-hour speed limit remains in effect through the work zone; motorists should remain alert, use caution and follow directional signs through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

(UPDATEBerkmar Drive Extended – The new section of Berkmar Drive, between Hilton Heights Road and Towncenter Drive, is open to traffic. Motorists should be alert to the new traffic pattern at the roundabouts at each end of the project and follow directional signs. The relocated entrance to Sam’s Club on Berkmar just north of Hilton Heights Road is also to traffic.

Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VCU Health to host Facebook Live interview series on opioid epidemic
Staunton Public Library Library to Host astronomer, solar eclipse viewing party
Interstate 81 lane, ramp closures in Harrisonburg, Rockingham County
Jimenez shuts down Hillcats in 3-0 defeat
Squirrels even series on Saturday
Borne baffles Blue Rocks in 4-1 Potomac win
Staunton man dies from injuries in Wednesday fire
Does Volvo’s embrace of electric cars signal the beginning of the end of the gas-powered internal combustion engine?
Study: Smartwatch app could inspire more frequent physical activity
Two former World Series champions expected to attend Valley League Hall of Fame induction
UVA swimming, diving coach Augie Busch accepts job at Arizona
Shenandoah University to host ninth annual National Jazz Workshop
Seventh annual James River Expeditions Launch at headwaters of the James River
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: July 10-14
Augusta Health School of Clinical Lab Sciences marks 2017 graduation
Rain doesn’t stop Blue Rocks in Potomac’s 6-1 loss
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 