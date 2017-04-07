 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: April 10-14

Published Friday, Apr. 7, 2017, 11:52 pm

route 29 solutionsThe following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Travel lanes are narrowed and shoulders are closed between Route 643 (Polo Grounds Road) and Route 1719 (Towncenter Drive) and the speed limit is reduced to 40 mph within the work zone. Expect intermittent single lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should remain alert and use caution through the work zone.

Route 250 Bypass – Right lane and right ramp lane closures Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Route 250 Bypass between Emmet Street and Barracks Road during staining of the sound walls. Be alert for directional signs, slow traffic and congestion in the work zone.

Berkmar Drive Extended – New traffic pattern at the intersection of Berkmar Drive and Hilton Heights Road. The entrance to Sams Club from Berkmar Drive is closed; traffic should use the entrance off Hilton Heights Road across from Walmart. Northbound Berkmar Drive is reduced to one lane approaching the intersection with a stop sign at the intersection.

Expect brief, intermittent traffic restrictions on Rio Mills Road between Route 29 and Millers Cottage Lane during delivery of materials; traffic controlled by flaggers. On Towncenter Drive in the vicinity of the roundabout, motorists should be alert for dump trucks and other equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – A portion of Line Drive was opened to travel on April 5. Line Drive at Zan Road remains closed in preparation for roundabout construction, scheduled to begin April 17.

Flagging operations will occur on Seminole Court at Zan Road to install storm sewer system.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

