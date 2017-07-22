Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of July 24-28

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

(UPDATE) Route 29 widening – Project complete. Shared-use path on the east side of Route 29 is open. Permanent 45 mile-per-hour speed limit is in effect.

(UPDATE) Berkmar Drive Extended – Project complete. Observe 35 mile-per-hour speed limit.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Zan Road is closed between Line Drive and Seminole Court while the road is reconstructed. Motorists advised to follow posted detour.

Flagging operations will occur on Pepsi Place to install storm sewer system and on Seminole Court at Zan Road for grading and curb installation. Expect flagging operations on Hillsdale Drive and Greenbrier Drive at Pepsi Place for paving operations.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.