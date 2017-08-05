 jump to example.com

Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 10:51 am

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

route 29 solutions(UPDATEHillsdale Drive Extended – On Aug. 10, motorists should expect a new traffic pattern on Hillsdale Drive. Traffic north of Greenbrier Drive will shift west. Drivers should pay attention to signs and use caution traveling through the work zone.

Flagging operations will occur at the locations listed below.

  • Hillsdale Drive, north of Greenbrier Drive, for curb and sidewalk installation and paving operations.
  • Pepsi Place and Greenbrier Drive for utility relocation.
  • Pepsi Place for storm sewer installation.
  • Seminole Court for median installation.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.

