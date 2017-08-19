Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25
Published Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017, 3:48 pm
Front Page » Events » Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 21-25
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week.
Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.
(NEW) Route 29 at Rio Road– Line painting on the depressed lanes at Route 29 and Rio Road. Between 9 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday the northbound and southbound through lanes will be closed while warranty work is being completed to repaint pavement markings on the through lanes. Local lanes will remain open, follow traffic controls and reduce speed through the work area.
(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended – Flagging operations will occur at the intersection of Pepsi Place/Greenbrier Drive/Hillsdale during utility relocation. Expect minor delays.
Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion