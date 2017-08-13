Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 14-18

The following work is scheduled, weather permitting, on the Route 29 corridor in Albemarle County and the city of Charlottesville during the upcoming week. Speed limits may be reduced and traffic movements may be restricted within highway work zones.

(UPDATE) Hillsdale Drive Extended –Traffic on Hillsdale Drive north of Greenbrier Drive has been shifted onto new pavement to the west. Signs are in place to advise motorists of the traffic shift; drivers should reduce speed and use caution traveling through the work zone.

Flagging operations will occur at the intersection of Pepsi Place/Greenbrier Drive/Hillsdale during utility relocation. Expect minor delays.

Obey traffic controls and expect minor delays on Hillsdale Drive, Hydraulic Road, India Road, Zan Road, Greenbrier Drive, Pepsi Place and Seminole Court. For project updates, visit http://hillsdaledrive.org.