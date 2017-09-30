Route 250 tree trimming continues Oct. 2-6

Tree trimming operations will continue next week on Route 250 (Ivy Road) in Albemarle County.

Today, crews are expected to finish the segment between Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road) to just beyond Interstate 64.

Next week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Route 250 will be reduced to one lane controlled by flagging while VDOT trims between Route 240 (Three Notched Road) and Route 678 (Owensville Road).

Drivers should use caution approaching the work zone and obey traffic controls.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.