Route 250 lane closures continue over Labor Day
Published Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, 1:39 pm
Front Page » Events » Route 250 lane closures continue over Labor Day
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Traffic restrictions on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass will continue over Labor Day weekend.
Drivers heading to the University of Virginia football game or other events in Charlottesville this weekend should expect delays on westbound Route 250. The westbound left lane will remain closed through Sept. 11. The eastbound left lane has reopened to traffic.
In the coming weeks, drivers should expect the following lane closures:
- Through Sept. 11: Westbound left lane closed to traffic.
- 8 p.m. Sept. 10 through Sept. 25: Eastbound right lane closed. Right turns restricted from the southbound Route 29/250 Bypass off-ramp to Route 250 eastbound; use Fontaine Avenue exit as alternate. All other ramps will remain open.
- 8 p.m. Sept. 17 through Oct. 2: Westbound right lane closed to traffic.
Motorists should expect delays during peak travel periods and consider using an alternate route.
Additional overnight closures are planned through mid-October for pavement marking and other finishing work.
For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion