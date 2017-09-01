 jump to example.com

Route 250 lane closures continue over Labor Day

Published Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, 1:39 pm

Traffic restrictions on the Route 250 (Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass will continue over Labor Day weekend.

route 250Drivers heading to the University of Virginia football game or other events in Charlottesville this weekend should expect delays on westbound Route 250. The westbound left lane will remain closed through Sept. 11. The eastbound left lane has reopened to traffic.

In the coming weeks, drivers should expect the following lane closures:

  • Through Sept. 11: Westbound left lane closed to traffic.
  • 8 p.m. Sept. 10 through Sept. 25: Eastbound right lane closed. Right turns restricted from the southbound Route 29/250 Bypass off-ramp to Route 250 eastbound; use Fontaine Avenue exit as alternate. All other ramps will remain open.
  • 8 p.m. Sept. 17 through Oct. 2: Westbound right lane closed to traffic.

Motorists should expect delays during peak travel periods and consider using an alternate route.

Additional overnight closures are planned through mid-October for pavement marking and other finishing work.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.

