 jump to example.com

Route 250 lane closures, I-64 Exit 99 ramp closures, for road work

Published Thursday, May. 4, 2017, 6:07 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Contractors are repaving and making shoulder improvements on Route 250 (Three Notch Mountain Highway) in Augusta County from May 4-12. During a portion of this project, the on- and off-ramps at Interstate 64 exit 99 (Afton/Waynesboro) will be closed and a detour will be in place.

route 250Paving is scheduled to take place weekdays from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The work began today (Thursday, May 4) on Route 250 at the Waynesboro eastern city limits and will continue east up Afton Mountain.

The operation is expected to reach the I-64 interchange on Tuesday, May 9, and be complete on Friday, May 12. All work is weather permitting.

Eastbound and westbound drivers will be able to access I-64 at exit 96 (Waynesboro/Lyndhurst) or exit 107 (Crozet). The Virginia Department of Transportation has activated variable message boards to inform motorists of this temporary detour.

Route 250 will have alternating lane closures between the Waynesboro eastern city limits and the intersection of Route 610 (Howardsville Turnpike). Flaggers and pilot trucks will control traffic.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Video: Chris Graham previews Night of the Superstars
McAuliffe announces $8.4 million in affordable, special needs housing loans
Mary Baldwin University names vice president for university advancement
Game Notes: VMI baseball plays host to UNCG this weekend
House passes ObamaCare repeal: Virginia Democrats respond
UVA basketball’s Jay Huff to tour Czech Republic, Poland with Athletes In Action
ACC Network: Dream, or pipe dream?
Columbia Gas of Virginia customers to receive rate case refunds
Dominion announces first-quarter earnings
Dog cognition expert to speak at Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute
Top reasons to take a Virginia defensive driving course
Warner, Kaine on Trump, healthcare uncertainty
Assistant Albemarle County Executive Lee Catlin announces retirement
Jocelyn Willoughby invited to USA Women’s U19 National Team trials
Leah Smith, Filip Mihaljevic UVA’s top athletes
State Police arrest Amherst woman after wrong-way crash in Nelson County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 