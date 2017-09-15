Route 250 bridge work continues this weekend

Drivers should expect delays this weekend on eastbound Route 250 (Ivy Road) over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County due to ongoing bridge work.

Fans heading to the University of Virginia football game or other events in Charlottesville should plan for extra travel time.

The eastbound right lane remains closed through Sept. 25. Right turns are restricted from the southbound Route 29/250 Bypass to Route 250 eastbound. All other exit ramps will remain open.

Drivers are advised to use the Fontaine Avenue exit as an alternate route.

For more information, visit www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/rt250bridge.asp.