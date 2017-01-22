The Rosa Parks Story to be screened at Bridgewater College Feb. 2

The Rosa Parks Story, a movie starring Angela Bassett as Parks and Cicely Tyson in a supporting role as her mother, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.

Released in 2002, The Rosa Parks Story, written by Paris Qualles and directed by Julie Dash, tells the story of civil rights activist Rosa Parks from her days as a private-school student to her public battle against racism and segregation. Parks gained national attention in 1955 when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man, and was arrested. Her example and treatment inspired the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.

The film, which is sponsored by Bridgewater College’s Center for Diversity Education and Advocacy, is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.