The Rosa Parks Story to be screened at Bridgewater College Feb. 2
Published Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 3:22 pm
Front Page » Events » The Rosa Parks Story to be screened at Bridgewater College Feb. 2
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574
The Rosa Parks Story, a movie starring Angela Bassett as Parks and Cicely Tyson in a supporting role as her mother, will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Cole Hall at Bridgewater College.
Released in 2002, The Rosa Parks Story, written by Paris Qualles and directed by Julie Dash, tells the story of civil rights activist Rosa Parks from her days as a private-school student to her public battle against racism and segregation. Parks gained national attention in 1955 when she refused to give up her bus seat to a white man, and was arrested. Her example and treatment inspired the Montgomery Bus Boycott in 1955.
The film, which is sponsored by Bridgewater College’s Center for Diversity Education and Advocacy, is free and open to the public.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion