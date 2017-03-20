 jump to example.com

Ron Simmons announced for Night of the Superstars

Published Monday, Mar. 20, 2017, 5:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

ron simmonsWWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons will appear at the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Night of the Superstars charity event at Waynesboro High School on Saturday, May 6.

AWE founder Marvin Ward made the big announcement today.

“To quote Ron, Damn! This is huge news for Night of the Superstars,” Ward said.

Ticket sales will benefit the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $25 for ringside and $10 for general admission.

Tickets are available online at OfficialAWE.com.

Simmons became the first African-American world heavyweight champion in pro wrestling history when he defeated Big Van Vader in Baltimore in 1992 for the WCW title.

He rose the ranks in WWE as a tag-team specialist, most notably teaming with JBL in APA, winning the WWE tag-team championships on three different occasions.

In addition to appearing in-ring at Night of the Superstars, Simmons will take part in the pre-show meet and greet with fans backstage that begins at 5 p.m.

“It’s a tremendous honor to have Ron Simmons on our show,” Ward said.

Simmons is the second WWE Hall of Famer and second former WCW world champ announced for the show, joining the legendary Barry Windham.

Former United States champ Magnum TA has also been announced for the Legends portion of the show.

The card for Night of the Superstars will be announced on the Awesome Wrestling Entertainment Facebook page via Facebook Live Thursday at 7 p.m.

 

About UVA Children’s Hospital

uva children's hospitalThe UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties to children throughout Virginia. The hospital-within-a-hospital at UVA Medical Center has 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, neonatal and pediatric intensive care units and a consolidated outpatient children’s care facility.

The hospital also houses ongoing children’s medical research efforts.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Game Notes: #16 UVA and Towson meet for two-game midweek series
VPAS highlights Meals on Wheels program
Compass Shakespeare Ensemble announces 2017 MFA Festival
Wilson Fairchild returning to the Wayne Theatre on March 25
Woman charged in connection with Waynesboro runaway case
AWE seeks corporate partners to sponsor Night of the Superstars charity event
‘Real Boy’ screening at Wayne Theatre on Thursday
Two-state heroin investigation nets 11 arrests
10 things you wanted to know about reverse mortgages
OnStage Augusta presents Tenore
Cole Bockenfeld: Support single parents in Virginia
Dominion Solar for Schools program expanding
Liberty plates season-high for runs in 14-2 victory over High Point
Challenges facing nation’s greatest library focus of Augusta County Historical Society talk
400-plus-year-old play makes Western Hemisphere debut at American Shakespeare Center
What Will Tony Do? UVA fans wailing, gnashing teeth over Bennett
A cappella groups to compete at April 8 Shenandoah Valley Sing-Off
VMI drops series finale at Elon, 8-3
JMU defeats UVA, advances in WNIT
#11 Clemson blitzes #10 UVA, 12-1, takes weekend series
Lime Kiln Theater announces 2017 Summer Concert Series
Pass it on: Without agriculture, we’d all starve
Sixth annual EMU Walk for Hope raises awareness for mental health
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: March 20-24
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 