Rodriguez nearly no-hits Down East in 1-0 Potomac win

The Potomac Nationals (14-11) came within six outs of a no-hitter on Wednesday afternoon, as the Down East Wood Ducks (12-15) went hitless over the first seven innings and fell 1-0. RHP Jefry Rodriguez (W, 3-1) allowed a leadoff double to C Chuck Moorman in the eighth inning, the only hit the right-handed starter allowed. Rodriguez struck out a season high eight batters over eight-shutout innings.

The only run of the game came in the top of the third inning. Potomac CF Victor Robles hit a one-out home run over the right-centerfield wall, his second home run of the season. The P-Nats tallied five hits against RHP Jeff Springs (L, 0-3), as the Down East starter recorded a career high 10 strikeouts.

Rodriguez rarely dealt with a threat over his eight-inning outing. He hit 3B Josh Altmann in the second inning, but induced a double play. The righty also walked a batter in the inning, but stranded Moorman at second base. SS Arturo Lara drew a leadoff walk in the sixth inning, but Rodriguez retired the next three hitters. The right-handed starter hit Altmann again in the seventh inning, but got DH Josh Morgan to ground into a double play. Moorman led off the bottom of the eighth with a double, but the Wood Ducks left him at third base.

Ahead 1-0, the P-Nats had a chance to add insurance runs in the final frame. LHP Brady Feigl loaded the bases with no outs on two walks and a bunt single, but the lefty escaped. Feigl struck out C Jake Lowery and LF Telmito Agustin, before Robles grounded out.

After eight frames from Rodriguez, RHP Gilberto Mendez (SV, 2) closed the books on the Potomac victory. Mendez gave up a leadoff double to 2B Luis Mendez, but tallied a strikeout, got 1B Carlos Garay to fly out, and got Altmann to ground out to end the game.

The shutout was the second of the season for Potomac and the first 1-0 win of the season for the P-Nats. It was just the second time in eight one-run contests that the Wood Ducks picked up the loss. The eight-inning outing by Rodriguez was the longest for any Potomac starter thus far in 2017.

After a 3-3 road trip with a series loss to Salem and series win over Down East, the P-Nats will return to Pfitzner Stadium for a brief four-game homestand vs. the Lynchburg Hillcats. In the opener on Thursday night, RHP Joan Baez (0-3, 8.27) will get the start for Potomac. Baez has lost his last three starts and has not gone more than 4.1 innings in any start this season. For the Hillcats, RHP Shao-Ching Chiang will make his second start of the year vs. Potomac. The righty has won three straight decisions and gone seven innings in each of his last three starts. First pitch from The Pfitz is set for 7:05pm. The Potomac broadcast will get underway at 6:50pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show. You can listen to the Potomac broadcast at potomacnationals.com or on the TuneIn Radio App.