 jump to example.com

Rodriguez leads Ducks past Squirrels in opener

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 10:56 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Akron’s Luigi Rodriguez homered twice to lead the RubberDucks in a 9-6 victory over Richmond on Friday night at The Diamond. Richmond (30-42) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning and were one batter shy of brining the tying run to the plate. The Squirrels collected nine hits, including three apiece for C.J. Hinojosa and Myles Schroder in the defeat. Akron lefty Matt Whitehouse tossed a season-high seven innings to earn the win. Richmond will attempt to get even in the middle game of the series on Saturday at 6:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsTrailing 9-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Richmond bull rushed Akron reliever Mitch Brown for four run to make things interesting Brown walked Brandon Bednar and hit Hunter Cole to begin the uprising. After Brown set down the next two batters, Jeff Arnold drilled a three-run homer over the left field fence to make it a 9-5 contest. Schroder kept it going with a walk and Hinojosa brought him home on a base hit, bringing the tying run into the on deck circle. Akron went back into the bullpen, bringing in closer Neil Holland. Holland finished off Daniel Carbonell to end the game and earn the save .

Jordan Johnson stared the contest for Richmond, coming off his roughest outing of the season. Johnson retired all three batters with ease in the first inning, but encountered some control issues in the second. Johnson walked Bobby Bradley to begin the second and then walked Yu Chang with two outs. Dorssys Paulino provided the first runs of the game when he knocked a double off the right field wall to give Akron a 2-0 lead. Paulino was thrown out on the play attempting to take third base to end the inning.

The Squirrels nibbled around the bases in the first three innings against Akron starting pitcher Matt Whitehouse. Richmond stranded a runner on third base in the first and a pair in the second. Schroder connected on his second hit of the game, a base hit to center field, but Whitehouse left him on by punching out Daniel Carbonell to end the inning. Whitehouse tallied 49 pitches over the first three innings in the game.

Akron added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Eric Hasse lined a double with one out and Luigi Rodriguez launched a two-run homer that skimmed over the center field fence. Rodriguez’ home run was his seventh of the year and gave Akron a 4-0 advantage. Johnson struck out the next batter to end the inning. He closed out the fourth frame on his 63rd pitch of the evening.

Whitehouse managed to reach the sixth inning without allow a run, thanks in part to a pair of double plays. Richmond eventually dinged the lefty for a pair of runs to cut the deficit in half, 4-2. The Squirrels loaded the bases and pushed across the first run on a Jerry Sands ground out. Brandon Bednar followed with another RBI ground out for the second run.

Johnson (4-5) lasted six innings in the defeat. The righty allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked three on 94 pitches.

Ryan Halstead replaced Johnson to begin the seventh inning. Halstead was ambushed for three runs, including run-producing, extra-base hits from Tyler Krieger and Bobby Bradley.

Whitehouse finished off a season-high seven innings to earn the win. The lefty allowed two runs on six hits, using 90 pitches in the outing. He walked one and struck out three.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Turks top Braves, Generals get win in VBL action
Wild pitch leads to wild ending in 7-6 Hillcats win
Child advocates needed
What are some ways people are using games to help reduce their carbon footprints?
Staunton to host 1,600 cyclists for Bike VA Tour
Northam commits to three debates, seven joint appearances
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Waynesboro
Sinkhole repairs completed on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Virginia Distillers Association advocates for tax cut on Capitol Hill
Groups blast federal environmental analysis on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Game Notes: Turks ride three-game winning streak into Friday night tilt
P-Nats open second half with win
Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park
Trade show booth ideas to rock your show
McAuliffe announces 2017 Women Veterans Summit
Bridgewater College police chief to serve on Virginia Campus Law Enforcement Organization
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 