Rod Mullins: Tempers flare at Martinsville

Kyle Busch won the First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, but the crowd could not have cared less.

Instead, those faithful to the sport persevered through cold temperatures on a Sunday afternoon to watch what was an uneventful race until the sun went down. And when the sun went behind the hills surrounding Martinsville Speedway and the new LED lighting system came on at the track, tempers rather than temperatures heated up.

It appeared that Chase Elliott, son of former NASCAR driver Bill Elliott was headed for his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory on Sunday when Joe Gibbs Racing driver and Virginia native Denny Hamlin pushed Elliott’s No. 24 Chevrolet from behind with three laps remaining, sending the youngster spinning and putting at odds a chance of Elliott advancing to the Final Four of NASCAR Playoffs.

When action resumed in NASCAR Overtime, Kyle Busch battled Martin Truex Jr. for the lead and took the checkered flag all while watching the final lap melee and carnage in his rear view mirror.

Thus ending the First Data 500, right?

Not quite, and not by a long shot. For Chase Elliott, he had some unfinished business to attend to with Hamlin.

In a “Days of Thunder”/Cole Trickle moment (calmly played out on television), Elliott drove his #24 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet into the #11 FedEx Toyota of Hamlin into the outside wall on the cool-down lap. Both drivers emerged from their cars on the track following the race and then exchanged words.

While not as flamboyant and intensity of a WWE wrestling match, we could still read the body language and the spoken word of Elliott and Hamlin on the track. Someone was definitely not happy with what had just happened.

For some of us that have followed NASCAR for many years, it was a moment that saw the young, boyish Elliott take his place among other respected drivers of the sport; instead of returning to the pits and saying what he should’ve, could’ve, or would’ve done, crying a river and heading to the hauler to sulk, he stood his ground, stood up and did something about it.

That “take charge” reaction brought the crowd to a loud round of cheers for the young driver from Dawsonville, Ga., and some new fans while the veteran Hamlin had to hear the boos and jeers of the crowd, many normally reserved for his teammate, Kyle Busch. To add insult to injury, Hamlin’s actions and performance took place at one of his “home tracks” in his home state of Virginia.

And somewhere in the dark room of the NASCAR executives world, it brought a Snidely Whiplash smile onto the faces of NASCAR execs, those who have been longing for some excitement in what has been a “so-so season” of predictability.

It wasn’t the Donnie Allison/Bobby Allison tag team match against Cale Yarborough from the Daytona 500 back almost forty years ago, but dang it, it was special and just at a time when I felt NASCAR needed a spark, a big spark.

Unfortunately, it was at the expense of a popular driver who is young and has paid some hard dues already in his second season in the sport.

For the veteran Denny Hamlin, it would be an evening of trying to explain or justify his actions, what he meant or better yet, what was he thinking when he spun Elliott out of the way to take the lead? Was Hamlin channeling his inner Dale Earnhardt Sr. feelings and aspirations?

The famous quote by Dale Sr. went off in my head after seeing the race melee and aftermath; wondering if Hamlin would answer, “I was just trying to rattle his cage.”

While Earnhardt used that to perfection in his driving career, somehow I don’t think Hamlin comes anywhere close to filling the shoes or sitting in the seat of The Intimidator. Hamlin’s move on Elliott at Martinsville and his ultimate response won’t be viewed in the same way. Instead, Hamlin may have earned the unofficial moniker, “The Instigator.”

Hamlin spoke to the media following the race to a chorus of boos from the stands by the Martinsville faithful. Hamlin’s actions didn’t gain any supporters to his cause as to why he spun Elliott out in the first place. It was as though Hamlin had been reading George Orwell’s “1984” and brushing up on the technique of doublespeak in his comments to the media.

“I got into the back of him and he spun out,” said Hamlin. The Chesterfield native further said: “I hate it for his team. I understand they’ve had a win for a long time coming, but this is for a ticket to Homestead.”

By 8:14 pm on Sunday evening, Hamlin took to Twitter to issue a more detailed apology to Elliott and the fans.

“I’ve raced nearly 10,000 races since I was 7. Today was the first time I’ve ever spun the leader. I regret the outcome because it was not intentional the way it turned out, but I’m responsible for my own car and take blame. Nothing I say now can turn back the clock, but it’s a life lesson, and hope no kids out there who aspire to race thinks that’s the way you should do it. It’s becoming a normal in our sport now, and I hate that I’m now in the discussion as a guilty party, but I’ll move on and hope Chase, his team and fans will accept my apology.”

It wasn’t the most well thought out apology ever written, but it opened up some big wounds to Hamlin’s credibility and intentions while managing to say “I’m sorry” but yet, I’m not sorry.

Let’s briefly dissect this apology and examine it further.

“I’ve raced nearly 10,000 races since I was 7. Today was the first time I’ve ever spun the leader.”

Really? In that many races, Hamlin has never, ever once ever spun the leader? That seems a little hard to fathom that a veteran driver like Hamlin has never tapped someone and spun them around. Here’s another statement of dissection and further discussion.

“I regret the outcome because it was not intentional the way it turned out but I’m responsible for my own car and take blame.”

Although he may regret the outcome, it wasn’t intentional, or was it? I mean, what did Hamlin say earlier in his post race comments? “This is for a ticket to Homestead.”

What’s your conclusion?

For me, I think Hamlin knew full well what was on the line and that Elliott stood between him and that playoff berth to Homestead. For Hamlin, it was a racing deal, and that the youngster just got the raw end of that racing deal.

As for Chase Elliott, he was still angry after the race with his chances at a first victory snatched away at the last minute by a driver who said publicly that he regretted the outcome, saying only that it was unintentional but still knowing full well, what was on the line.

“My mom always said if you don’t have anything nice to say don’t say anything at all,” Elliott told NBC Sports Network following the race. “He’s not even worth my time.” But Elliott didn’t let it end there.

“We had a good opportunity,” said the sophomore driver, adding that “I can’t control his decisions and whatever the hell that was. On to Texas.”

Translation to Denny Hamlin? If the roles are reversed at Texas or the last two races of the season, and Hamlin is leading with Elliott charging to the front to get the win, you can bet that payback is in store for Hamlin; it’s just how Denny Hamlin will deal with it is the big question.

So as we close this Martinsville chapter up and move west to Texas Motor Speedway and beyond, here is the big picture painted with broad strokes, lots of loud colors and ready for purchase at the souvenir hauler at the next race.

The spin out was one of monumental proportions for Elliott, seeking his first win in the series and a chance to punch that ticket to Homestead. That first win, which has been an elusive one for 70+ races, could have automatically advanced him to the final four positions for the NASCAR championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Today, Elliott is 26 points behind the cutoff line in eighth place in the standings and will need a major boost heading into Texas. To add insult to injury, guess who is in front of Elliott? Why, it’s Denny Hamlin, eight points out of the number four spot.

By the way,“The Instigator” finished seventh at Martinsville despite being tagged in the melee at the end of the race. Still, after all is said and done, and the smoke clears and the track dry dust gets in your eyes, you have to feel for Chase Elliott.

After starting 70+ races in his young career, being the runner up on numerous occasions and ranked second behind former driver G.C. Spencer for the “Close But No Cigar” award in finishes, you can’t help but feel bad for Elliott.

Let’s face it. You’re fighting a race car all day on one of the circuit’s trickier tracks, you’ve been beat on, banged, run into, and then you finally see daylight ahead to take the lead, only to be the recipient of heavy contact from a veteran driver and sent spinning up the track just when you see the finish line in sight.

As for NASCAR, it might be the shot of adrenaline it has needed in a year of poor attendance and, at times, boring racing. The incident was a much needed shot in the arm for the sport that needs to get back to the roots of its success, the short tracks, instead of focusing on so many big cookie cutter tracks.

In the past, some wanted to take a race away from Martinsville as the case with former tracks, Rockingham and North Wilkesboro and give a race to a big new state of the art track, but Sunday’s race reaffirmed to me and many more followers of NASCAR that there needs to be a “Come to Jesus” moment and work hard to get back to the basics of what made NASCAR great before “The Great Commercialization” of the sport and yes, the loss of Dale Earnhardt almost eighteen years ago.

One thing is for sure. The tension of the Elliott/Hamlin confrontation that ended the Martinsville race will undoubtedly carry to Texas Motor Speedway, but penalties will not be issued to both drivers, that according to Steve O’Donnell, VP and chief racing development officer for NASCAR.

“That was good hard racing, for the most part, all day at Martinsville,” commented O’Donnell in a statement on Monday.

In the end, it will certainly carry a different outcome for all involved.

Elliott could be on the outside looking in at a Final Four playoff berth at Homestead, and Hamlin getting into the mix but standing to take away the title of most hated and dirty racer award from his fellow teammate, Kyle Busch, with NASCAR smiling all the way to the season ending race at Homestead and the bank.

The conclusion of this NASCAR season may have more twists, turns and potholes than the Virginia’s interstate highway system.

Stay tuned.

Rod Mullins is a freelance digital journalist based in Wise, author of the blog “Appalachian Chained” and a contributor to the Augusta Free Press.