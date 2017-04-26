Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday

The safety rest area on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, April 27, for shoulder repairs in the truck-parking area. In addition, shoulder repairs in the I-81 northbound rest area will limit the number of truck parking spaces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This work was postponed from an earlier date due to rain.

Both of the rest areas are near I-81 mile marker 262 in the New Market area. All work is weather permitting.

