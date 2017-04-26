 jump to example.com

Rockingham County Interstate 81 rest area closure rescheduled for Thursday

Published Wednesday, Apr. 26, 2017, 5:02 pm

The safety rest area on southbound Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close from 6 a.m. to 12 noon on Thursday, April 27, for shoulder repairs in the truck-parking area. In addition, shoulder repairs in the I-81 northbound rest area will limit the number of truck parking spaces from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This work was postponed from an earlier date due to rain.

interstate 81Both of the rest areas are near I-81 mile marker 262 in the New Market area. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

