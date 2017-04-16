Rockingham County Fair announces theme contest winner
Published Sunday, Apr. 16, 2017, 9:02 am
Rockingham County Fair announces theme contest winner
The Rockingham County Fair Association announced the winner of its 2017 Theme Contest is Courtney Griffin. Her theme idea “Our Roots Run Deep” was selected from a competitive field of 345 entries.
“We believe the winning entry reflects the history and variety of the Rockingham County Fair. In addition, it allows us to memorialize our first president, Charlie Wampler, who passed away earlier this year,” said Brian Carpenter, President of the Rockingham County Fair Association’s Board of Directors.
As the contest winner, Griffin will receive a pair of tickets for Gate Admission to the Rockingham County Fair for all 6 days plus a pair of tickets for EACH event in the Pepsi Grandstand for the 2017 Fair. Ashley Adams submitted the same theme idea several days after the winning entry and she will also receive gate admission to all 6 days of the 2017 Fair.
The Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its 68th year of providing family fun, entertainment, and education in the Shenandoah Valley on August 14-19, 2017. For more information on Virginia’s Largest Agricultural Fair, visit www.rockinghamcountyfair.com
