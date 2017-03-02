Rockingham County Fair announces 2017 lineup

The Rockingham County Fair Association announces its 2017 Grandstand performers.

Monday August 14, 7:00PM with doors opening at 6:00PM Night with The Long Run – Ultimate Eagles Tribute with special guest the Worx Ticket Prices: $10 – $20

Tuesday August 15, 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM Roots & Boots Tour with Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye, and Aaron Tippin Ticket Prices: $20 – $30

Wednesday August 16, 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM Old Crow Medicine Show with special guest Steep Canyon Rangers Ticket Prices: $25 – $40

Thursday August 17, 7:30PM with doors opening at 6:30PM Brantley Gilbert – Devil Don’t Sleep Tour with special guest Luke Combs Ticket Prices: $50 – $75 VIP & Fan Club Tickets on sale March 21st at 10:00AM

Friday August 18, 8:00PM Demolition Derby Ticket Prices: $12 (7 & up); $5 (6 & under)

Saturday August 19 Farm & Tweaked Farm Tractor Pull at 3:00PM Interstate Truck & Tractor Pull at 7:00PM Ticket Prices: $12 (7 & up); $5 (6 & under) – one ticket covers both shows

*All general public concert tickets will go on sale March 24, 2017 at 10:00AM and can be purchased at rockinghamcountyfair.com or by calling 800-514-3849

The Rockingham County Fair is celebrating its 76th year of providing family fun, entertainment, and education in the Shenandoah Valley on August 14-19, 2017. For more information on Virginia’s Largest Agricultural Fair, visit www.rockinghamcountyfair.com