Rockbridge County: Interstate 81 northbound lane closings begin June 25 for paving

Published Monday, Jun. 19, 2017, 10:23 pm

Paving operations on Interstate 81 northbound in Rockbridge County require overnight lane closures from Sunday, June 25, through Friday, August 4. This work includes milling and paving, guardrail installation and rumble-strip construction from mile marker 180 to 184 just north of Natural Bridge.

interstate 81Alternating lane closures on northbound I-81 are scheduled for Sunday through Friday nights from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following mornings. Contractors may also work Saturday nights if needed due to weather delays. To minimize congestion during the July Fourth weekend, no lane closures are scheduled for July 1-5.

Virginia State Police will assist with traffic control. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

