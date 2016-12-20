Robert Hurt: Maintaining pressure on the Iranian regime

Before leaving Washington, Congress took a significant, bipartisan step to continue applying pressure to the rogue nation of Iran by extending and reauthorizing the Iran Sanctions Act.

As you will recall, this law was responsible for punishing the Iranian regime for their aggressive pursuit of nuclear weapons. These sanctions crippled their economy, forcing them to beg the Obama Administration and other world powers to come to the negotiating table with the aim of terminating their nuclear ambitions.

Unfortunately, as we know all too well, the agreement we struck with Iran in 2015 did not terminate the Iranian program; rather, it legitimized their nuclear research, infused the country with billions of dollars, and emboldened its radical leaders to be more aggressive toward its enemies in the region and around the world. It continues to be the world leader in terror financing, has tested ballistic missiles with a view toward nuclear weaponization, and has violated the terms of the nuclear deal in a variety of ways. They must be pressured to cease this reckless behavior.

That is why it is encouraging that Congress acted to reauthorize the Iran Sanctions Act, which maintains the authority to impose these damaging sanctions when the Iranians seek to expand their nuclear aims. Curiously, President Obama took no action on the bill – he neither signed nor vetoed it – and since Congress will technically remain in session through the end of the year, the bill will become law. It is unclear why he adopted this approach; perhaps the President worried about what the mullahs in Iran might think if he signed the bill. It is my hope that President-Elect Trump will utilize the sanctions when needed to reign Iran in and protect our allies around the world from this dangerous regime.

The Blessings of Christmas

Christmas is on the horizon, and with it come the wonderful opportunities gather with family and friends to reflect on our many blessings as Americans. I have no greater blessing than my three children, and in Congress, I have always focused on how the policies we debate will impact the futures of all children across the Fifth District and the country. As Ronald Reagan said in a Christmas address in 1981, “Christmas means so much because of one special child. But Christmas also reminds us that all children are special, that they are gifts from God, gifts beyond price that mean more than any presents money can buy. In their love and laughter, in our hopes for their future lies the true meaning of Christmas.”

As the holidays bring families together, it also reminds us of those who have loved ones serving in the armed forces who cannot be at home. For those who are serving and defending us all around the world, thank you. You represent the best that our country has to offer, and your bravery and dedication are an inspiration to all. Every American has you in our thoughts and prayers, especially at this time of the year.

My family and I extend our best wishes to all the families of the Fifth District for a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

Robert Hurt represents the Fifth District of Virginia in Congress.