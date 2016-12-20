 jump to example.com

Robert Hurt: Maintaining pressure on the Iranian regime

Published Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, 8:32 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

robert hurtBefore leaving Washington, Congress took a significant, bipartisan step to continue applying pressure to the rogue nation of Iran by extending and reauthorizing the Iran Sanctions Act.

As you will recall, this law was responsible for punishing the Iranian regime for their aggressive pursuit of nuclear weapons.  These sanctions crippled their economy, forcing them to beg the Obama Administration and other world powers to come to the negotiating table with the aim of terminating their nuclear ambitions.

Unfortunately, as we know all too well, the agreement we struck with Iran in 2015 did not terminate the Iranian program; rather, it legitimized their nuclear research, infused the country with billions of dollars, and emboldened its radical leaders to be more aggressive toward its enemies in the region and around the world.  It continues to be the world leader in terror financing, has tested ballistic missiles with a view toward nuclear weaponization, and has violated the terms of the nuclear deal in a variety of ways. They must be pressured to cease this reckless behavior.

That is why it is encouraging that Congress acted to reauthorize the Iran Sanctions Act, which maintains the authority to impose these damaging sanctions when the Iranians seek to expand their nuclear aims.  Curiously, President Obama took no action on the bill – he neither signed nor vetoed it – and since Congress will technically remain in session through the end of the year, the bill will become law.  It is unclear why he adopted this approach; perhaps the President worried about what the mullahs in Iran might think if he signed the bill.  It is my hope that President-Elect Trump will utilize the sanctions when needed to reign Iran in and protect our allies around the world from this dangerous regime.

The Blessings of Christmas

Christmas is on the horizon, and with it come the wonderful opportunities gather with family and friends to reflect on our many blessings as Americans.  I have no greater blessing than my three children, and in Congress, I have always focused on how the policies we debate will impact the futures of all children across the Fifth District and the country.  As Ronald Reagan said in a Christmas address in 1981, “Christmas means so much because of one special child. But Christmas also reminds us that all children are special, that they are gifts from God, gifts beyond price that mean more than any presents money can buy. In their love and laughter, in our hopes for their future lies the true meaning of Christmas.”

As the holidays bring families together, it also reminds us of those who have loved ones serving in the armed forces who cannot be at home.  For those who are serving and defending us all around the world, thank you.  You represent the best that our country has to offer, and your bravery and dedication are an inspiration to all.  Every American has you in our thoughts and prayers, especially at this time of the year.

My family and I extend our best wishes to all the families of the Fifth District for a safe and enjoyable holiday season.

If you need any additional information or if we may be of assistance to you, please visit my website at hurt.house.gov or call my Washington office: (202) 225-4711, Charlottesville office: (434) 973-9631, or Danville office: (434) 791-2596.

 

Robert Hurt represents the Fifth District of Virginia in Congress.

Discussion
 
Top Stories
a

Viewpoints: Del. Steve Landes talks politics, 2017 General Assembly

State Del. Steve Landes joins Viewpoints to talk about the upcoming 2017 Virginia General Assembly session.

Wayne Theatre Snow White and the Prince Workshop explores musical theater

The Wayne Theatre is launching a new education workshop for aspiring actors and backstage theatrical professionals starting in January.

Your coin bucket can support the Salvation Army

Jason Perdieu with the Salvation Army is gearing up for his 48-hour marathon session ringing the bell at the Red Kettle.

AAA: Nearly 3 million Virginians will travel for holidays

Nearly 3 million Virginians—the most on record—are expected to travel for the year-end holidays, according to AAA.

United Way president, CEO stepping down to take new job

Cynthia Pritchard is stepping down as president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Augusta, effective Feb. 10, the nonprofit announced.

Kim Sours (left) and Crystal Graham (right) with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention accept a check from Jon Stallard and Chris Opstad Allen with E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro. (Photo by Chris Graham)

E&J's Deli Pubs makes contribution to local suicide prevention efforts

E&J's Deli Pub in Waynesboro presented a check to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention for $1743.00 toward the Greater Augusta Out of the Darkness Walk held in October.

Viewpoints: Father Daniel Robayo talks immigrant rights in Valley

Father Daniel Robayo, pastor of Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, talks about local efforts to advocate for immigrants' rights.

Wayne Theatre brings holiday classics to big screen

The Wayne Theatre is celebrating the holidays on the big screen with a series of movie favorites beginning Saturday, Dec. 17.

 
Recent News

Recent Sports

Recent Politics

Recent Business

Viewpoints
 
Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Join the conversation on WVPT's Facebook page.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press, ESPN3 baseball broadcaster and the author of five books. Crystal Graham is the award-winning former host of WVPT’s Virginia Tonight.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Want to see what's coming up on Viewpoints? Click here.

Missed a show? Watch OnDemand and on our YouTube channel.

Past shows are also available via the PBS app wherever it is available (iOS, Xbox, Roku, Android, etc). Videos will be found more easily if you localize the app and select WVPT as your local PBS station.

AFP Business

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
 

Advertise

Get information on readership and advertising online with us.


AFP Classes

Augusta Free Press offers a series of hour-long classes on website design, marketing strategy, social media, event planning and more.


Web Design

You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.


Graphic Design

Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.


Marketing/PR

Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.


Search Engine Optimization

The prettiest website in the world is like a tree falling in the forest with no one there to hear it. If your website hasn’t been search engine optimized, no one is going to see it or hear it – and it’s not going to work for you.


Video/Audio

Web videos, TV and radio commercials, DVDs – Augusta Free Press LLC has you covered when it comes to video and audio production.


 