Robert Hurt: Best wishes for the New Year

As 2016 comes to a close, so too does my time serving you in the House of Representatives. Representing all Fifth District Virginians for the last six years has been a great honor and an opportunity for which I will always be grateful.

The election of 2010 was a momentous one – an event that began to turn the tide in Washington. The American people said loudly and clearly that they did not support the direction that the country was going, and with a new Congress, we were able to stem the tide and begin to push back. We halted the runaway spending, reined in the deficit, and brought the national dialogue about our national debt back to the forefront. We offered policies to jumpstart our anemic economic recovery and never relented in our effort to bring more and better jobs to our communities. And we supported and defended our Constitution and the rights it enshrines at every opportunity.

More memorable and enjoyable than any bill or vote were the opportunities to meet constituents from across Central and Southside Virginia. You invited me into your communities, your farms, your businesses, your schools, and your homes, and the opportunity to listen to your perspectives and insights were my most valuable resource as your representative. I enjoyed nothing more than seeing folks from home either during my district travels or in Washington because there are no finer people than the kind and decent folks in the Fifth District.

While it is impossible to thank every person to whom I owe this debt of gratitude, I must thank my family for all their support over the years without which I could not have served. We have a staff of dedicated public servants who have worked every day to help the fine people we represent with the federal problems they encountered, and it was an honor to serve with them. But most of all, I thank each and every one of you for allowing me to serve you. With the new year comes new opportunities, and so I wish you and your family the best for 2017 and the years to come.

If you need any additional information or if we may be of assistance to you, please visit my website at hurt.house.gov or call my Washington office: (202) 225-4711, Charlottesville office: (434) 973-9631, or Danville office: (434) 791-2596.

Robert Hurt represents the Fifth District of Virginia in Congress.