Robbery attempt thwarted by Waynesboro Police
Published Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, 11:59 am
The Waynesboro Police Department received information Monday afternoon that an armed robbery had been planned and was about to occur.
Armed with a description of the vehicle and occupants, officers observed the suspect vehicle in the area reported, which police said Tuesday they will not disclose.
Subsequently, they confirmed additional information contained in the tip and made a traffic stop on the car on Ivy Street extended just west of Hopeman Parkway at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The result of this action was the recovery of three firearms recently stolen from locations in Augusta County and the arrest of three adults and one juvenile.
Arrested were:
- Darryl Scott Yancey, 51, Augusta County
- Brenden Corey Nurnberger, 20, Stuarts Draft
- Corey Allen Carroll, 18, Crimora
- An unnamed 17-year-old Crimora juvenile
The adults are all being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail, and the juvenile has been detained in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center. Additional charges are possible in relation to the thefts in Augusta County along with further investigation into incidents in the city.
