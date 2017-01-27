 jump to example.com

Roanoke leaders endorse Ralph Northam for governor

Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 4:02 pm

ralph northamToday, leaders from the Roanoke region endorsed Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Earlier this month, Senator Warner, Senator Kaine, Governor McAuliffe, and Attorney General Herring each affirmed their endorsements of Dr. Northam. The House and Senate Democratic caucuses also announced their unanimous endorsement. In addition, he received support from community activists and leaders from around Charlottesville and Alexandria.

To date, the campaign has received more than 34,000 contributions, and 94% have been $100 or less.

Today’s endorsers include:

  • John Edwards, Senator, 21st District

  • Sam Rasoul, Delegate, 11th District

  • C. Richard Cranwell, former Majority Leader, House of Delegates and former Chair, Democratic Party of Virginia

  • Sherman Lea, Mayor, Roanoke City

  • Anita Price, Vice Mayor, Roanoke City

  • Tim Allen, Sheriff, Roanoke City

  • David Trinkle, Councilman, Roanoke City

  • Charles Price, Executive Director, Harrison Museum of African American History, Roanoke

  • Mike Hamlar, Candidate for Senate, 19th District

  • Susan Cloeter, Party Chair, Roanoke County Democratic Committee

  • Isaac Sarver, Party Chair, 9th Congressional District

  • Bill Ney, Party Chair, 6th Congressional District

  • Joe Fitzgerald, Former Party Chair, 6th Congressional District

  • Nancy Horn, Commissioner of Revenue, Roanoke County

  • Steve McGraw, Clerk of Court, Roanoke County

  • Granger MacFarlane, Former Senator, 21st District

  • Derek Kitts, Former U.S. House Candidate,  9th District

  • C. Richard Cranwell, Jr., community leader

  • Joan Washburn, community activist

  • Freeda Cathcart, community activist

  • Sunny Shah, community activist

C. Richard Cranwell, former Majority Leader, House of Delegates and former Chair, Democratic Party of Virginia said of the endorsement:
“Ralph understands the needs of our region, and how to continue making economic progress. He never shies away from the tough fights. In fact, more often than not, he’s leading our party’s opposition to divisive and backwards legislation. His focus on making sure all Virginians are part of our growing economy stems from his own experience. Ralph gets that our Commonwealth’s future will be determined by partnering workforce development with employers, and he’ll help continue our economic growth. I endorse him because he’s the best candidate for the job.”

Anita Price, Vice Mayor of Roanoke said of the endorsement:
“Ralph Northam is a man of integrity and conviction. I know he will always choose to do what is right over what is politically expedient, and that’s why I support him. When Republicans wanted to discriminate against members of our community, he helped stop them and prevented an economic catastrophe. When they wanted to put bureaucrats between women and their doctors, he held firm and thwarted their legislation. Ralph is the best choice to lead our state because he always puts Virginia first.”

Mike Hamlar, Candidate for Senate, 19th District said of the endorsement:
“I love Virginia.  I’ve known Ralph a long time, and I know he understands the obstacles many in our community face every day. He wants to create an economy that works for all Virginians, no matter their zip code. He is committed to investing in growth sectors, such as healthcare, education and technology which will help diversify our economy and bring high-paying jobs to Southwest Virginia. I am proud to endorse his candidacy for governor.”

