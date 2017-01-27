Roanoke leaders endorse Ralph Northam for governor

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

Today, leaders from the Roanoke region endorsed Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam for the Democratic Party nomination for governor.

Earlier this month, Senator Warner, Senator Kaine, Governor McAuliffe, and Attorney General Herring each affirmed their endorsements of Dr. Northam. The House and Senate Democratic caucuses also announced their unanimous endorsement. In addition, he received support from community activists and leaders from around Charlottesville and Alexandria.

To date, the campaign has received more than 34,000 contributions, and 94% have been $100 or less.

Today’s endorsers include:

John Edwards, Senator, 21st District

Sam Rasoul, Delegate, 11th District

C. Richard Cranwell, former Majority Leader, House of Delegates and former Chair, Democratic Party of Virginia

Sherman Lea, Mayor, Roanoke City

Anita Price, Vice Mayor, Roanoke City

Tim Allen, Sheriff, Roanoke City

David Trinkle, Councilman, Roanoke City

Charles Price, Executive Director, Harrison Museum of African American History, Roanoke

Mike Hamlar, Candidate for Senate, 19th District

Susan Cloeter, Party Chair, Roanoke County Democratic Committee

Isaac Sarver, Party Chair, 9th Congressional District

Bill Ney, Party Chair, 6th Congressional District

Joe Fitzgerald, Former Party Chair, 6th Congressional District

Nancy Horn, Commissioner of Revenue, Roanoke County

Steve McGraw, Clerk of Court, Roanoke County

Granger MacFarlane, Former Senator, 21st District

Derek Kitts, Former U.S. House Candidate, 9th District

C. Richard Cranwell, Jr., community leader

Joan Washburn, community activist

Freeda Cathcart, community activist

Sunny Shah, community activist

C. Richard Cranwell, former Majority Leader, House of Delegates and former Chair, Democratic Party of Virginia said of the endorsement:

“Ralph understands the needs of our region, and how to continue making economic progress. He never shies away from the tough fights. In fact, more often than not, he’s leading our party’s opposition to divisive and backwards legislation. His focus on making sure all Virginians are part of our growing economy stems from his own experience. Ralph gets that our Commonwealth’s future will be determined by partnering workforce development with employers, and he’ll help continue our economic growth. I endorse him because he’s the best candidate for the job.”

Anita Price, Vice Mayor of Roanoke said of the endorsement:

“Ralph Northam is a man of integrity and conviction. I know he will always choose to do what is right over what is politically expedient, and that’s why I support him. When Republicans wanted to discriminate against members of our community, he helped stop them and prevented an economic catastrophe. When they wanted to put bureaucrats between women and their doctors, he held firm and thwarted their legislation. Ralph is the best choice to lead our state because he always puts Virginia first.”

Mike Hamlar, Candidate for Senate, 19th District said of the endorsement:

“I love Virginia. I’ve known Ralph a long time, and I know he understands the obstacles many in our community face every day. He wants to create an economy that works for all Virginians, no matter their zip code. He is committed to investing in growth sectors, such as healthcare, education and technology which will help diversify our economy and bring high-paying jobs to Southwest Virginia. I am proud to endorse his candidacy for governor.”