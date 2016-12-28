Road warriors: #12 UVA wins at #6 Louisville, 61-53

#12 UVA built a 21-point lead midway through the second half, then held on for a 61-53 win at #6 Louisville on Wednesday.

The Cavs (11-1, 1-0 ACC) got only one field goal in the final 9:03 as the Cardinals (11-2, 0-1 ACC) chipped away.

As nervous as Virginia fans would get down the stretch, though, the margin would never get closer than eight.

UVA never trailed, getting out to an early 12-2 lead, hitting its first four shots from the field, en route to a 36-21 halftime lead.

The lead was 56-35 at the 9:03 mark on a dunk by Mamadi Diakite.

Louisville outscored Virginia 13-1 over the next 7:01, before a Kyle Guy 18-footer at the 2:02 mark extended the lead back to double digits, at 59-48.

The ‘Hoos made just 1-of-their-last-8 from the field after starting the second half 10-of-15.

For the game, UVA was 24-of-49 (49.0 percent) from the floor, 2-of-8 (25 percent) from three and 11-of-14 (78.6 percent) from the line.

Louisville was 19-of-44 shooting (43.2 percent), 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from three and 13-of-22 (59.1 percent) from the line.

Devon Hall was the only player in the game to hit double figures in scoring, putting in 10 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

London Perrantes had nine points and seven assists in 37 minutes, but was just 2-for-10 from the field and had five turnovers.

Kyle Guy had nine points in 19 minutes off the bench for Virginia, which won its second straight on the road against a Power 5 opponent.

The Cavs host #20 Florida State (13-1, 1-0 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.