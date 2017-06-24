 jump to example.com

River City Golf Classic to welcome Washington Redskins back to Richmond on July 25

Published Saturday, Jun. 24, 2017, 10:10 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The River City Golf Classic will again offer golfers, community leaders, business owners and professionals the opportunity to join the Washington Redskins organization for a day filled with golf, socializing and fun on Tuesday, July 25 at Virginia’s premier private country club located in Richmond’s West End.

washington redskinsThe tournament coincides with the arrival of Redskins training camp at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center and adds to the excitement and anticipation of football season. Past River City Golf Classic participants have included head coach Jay Gruden, president Bruce Allen, voice of the Redskins Larry Michael and Super Bowl MVP, Doug Williams.

Tee off is 9:00 am preceded by check in and a buffet breakfast. For additional information, including foursome and sponsorship availability for the 4th Annual River City Golf Classic, please contact Cindy Creasy at (804) 257-3096 orcindy@rivercitygolfclassic.com. Visit RiverCityGolfClassic.com to register and look for updates at Facebook.com/RiverCityClassic.

The River City Golf Classic would not be possible without the following sponsors: Lasting Impressions, Graduate Hotel Richmond, Pepsi, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dixon Golf, CBS 6, ESPN, Kleane Kare, Frank Bolton, DDS

In addition to the River City Golf Classic, a fan event, Celebration In The End Zone, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. This fan and silent auction event gives fans the opportunity to mix and mingle with Washington Redskins coaches and front office personnel. More information is available at EventsatBSWRTC.com. Partial proceeds from both events go to support year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center through a partnership with Enrichmond.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Research finds common household chemicals lead to birth defects in mice
Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: June 26-30
Former Liberty outfielder Ian Parmley makes MLB debut
Mudcats steal win with eight late runs against Potomac
FERC fails to acknowledge pipeline impacts
Author Chris Lassiter’s children’s book set to release
Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: June 26-30
Turks top Braves, Generals get win in VBL action
Wild pitch leads to wild ending in 7-6 Hillcats win
Rodriguez leads Ducks past Squirrels in opener
Child advocates needed
What are some ways people are using games to help reduce their carbon footprints?
Staunton to host 1,600 cyclists for Bike VA Tour
Northam commits to three debates, seven joint appearances
Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Waynesboro
Sinkhole repairs completed on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 