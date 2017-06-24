River City Golf Classic to welcome Washington Redskins back to Richmond on July 25

The River City Golf Classic will again offer golfers, community leaders, business owners and professionals the opportunity to join the Washington Redskins organization for a day filled with golf, socializing and fun on Tuesday, July 25 at Virginia’s premier private country club located in Richmond’s West End.

The tournament coincides with the arrival of Redskins training camp at the SMG-managed Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center and adds to the excitement and anticipation of football season. Past River City Golf Classic participants have included head coach Jay Gruden, president Bruce Allen, voice of the Redskins Larry Michael and Super Bowl MVP, Doug Williams.

Tee off is 9:00 am preceded by check in and a buffet breakfast. For additional information, including foursome and sponsorship availability for the 4th Annual River City Golf Classic, please contact Cindy Creasy at (804) 257-3096 orcindy@rivercitygolfclassic.com. Visit RiverCityGolfClassic.com to register and look for updates at Facebook.com/RiverCityClassic.

The River City Golf Classic would not be possible without the following sponsors: Lasting Impressions, Graduate Hotel Richmond, Pepsi, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Dixon Golf, CBS 6, ESPN, Kleane Kare, Frank Bolton, DDS

In addition to the River City Golf Classic, a fan event, Celebration In The End Zone, will take place from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 1 at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center. This fan and silent auction event gives fans the opportunity to mix and mingle with Washington Redskins coaches and front office personnel. More information is available at EventsatBSWRTC.com. Partial proceeds from both events go to support year-round youth programs at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center through a partnership with Enrichmond.