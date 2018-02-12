River City Collective to breathe new life into Downtown Waynesboro anchor

A local team of developers is leading an effort to redevelop a one-time Downtown Waynesboro anchor building that has been vacant for more than a decade.

The plans for the River City Collective include a common entrepreneurial space at 304-320 W. Main St. in Waynesboro, in the former Leggett’s building downtown.

Waynesboro City Council will vote tonight on a proposed resolution of support for a $600,000 Industrial Revitalization Loan Fund application being made by River City Collective.

“Revitalization of these premises will provide an inviting gateway to Downtown Waynesboro and represent the spirit of our entrepreneurial heritage,” said David Gauldin III of Bottom Alley Development, which is leading the redevelopment effort.

The 304-320 West Main building was for decades a hub of economic activity in Downtown Waynesboro, and the target is to have it play a similar role in the ongoing rebirth of the central business district.







“The objective is to bring like-minded people to eat, drink, shop, gather, and work while supporting the revitalization of Downtown Waynesboro,” Gauldin said. “The strategy for the Collective would be to support economic growth by creating platforms for developing entrepreneurial spirits to assemble and operate within a central shared space.”

A seven-figure redevelopment of the 304-320 West Main property being led by Bottom Alley Development and Mathers Construction, a Waynesboro-based construction firm, would be expected to come online in 2019.

“Our goal with this project is to support the shared community goals that reflect the focus of our community leaders and city planners as they seek solutions to moving Waynesboro forward,” Gauldin said.

