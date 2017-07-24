Rio Road/Greenbrier Drive signal in flash mode

A hardware issue has caused the traffic signal to enter flash mode at the intersection of Route 631 (Rio Road East) and Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle County.

The traffic signal will remain in flash mode until repairs can be made on Tuesday, July 25. VDOT signal technicians will begin repairs at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Motorists should reduce speed approaching the intersection and obey traffic controls.

The signal is flashing yellow for traffic on Rio Road East. Through and right-turning motorists should proceed with caution and do not have to stop; motorists making left turns should first yield to oncoming traffic.

A flashing red light is displaying on Greenbrier Drive and for traffic exiting the gas station. Motorists must come to a complete stop before proceeding.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.