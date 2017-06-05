Richmond Roughriders host Arena Pro Football Championship Saturday at Richmond Coliseum

The undefeated Richmond Roughriders will host the 2017 Arena Pro Football Championship at 7 p.m. Saturday at Richmond Coliseum against the Florida Tarpons.

Tickets start at $12 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at the sweetFrog Box Office at Richmond Coliseum, by phone at (800) 745-3000 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Leading up to Saturday’s game, the Roughriders will also host Media Day at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and the Arena Pro Football Awards Banquet at 6 p.m. Friday, both at Richmond Coliseum.

Championship Saturday will be full of fun festivities for fans, including a pre-game fair starting at 3 p.m. outside the sweetFrog Box Office at Richmond Coliseum and a halftime show featuring hip hop recording artist Jim Jones. The first 1,000 fans at the game will receive a free set of Roughriders Thunder Sticks.

Arena Pro Football Championship

Florida Tarpons (5-1) at Richmond Roughriders (7-0)

Date : June 10

: Pre Game Announcements: 6:45 p.m.

Game time: 7 p.m.

Location: Richmond Coliseum

Richmond Coliseum Address: 601 E Leigh Street

601 E Leigh Street Promotion: First 1,000 fans get a FREE set of Roughriders “Thunder Sticks”

First 1,000 fans get a FREE set of Roughriders “Thunder Sticks” Halftime Show: Featuring hip hop recording artist Jim Jones singing hit song “We Fly High”

Featuring hip hop recording artist Jim Jones singing hit song “We Fly High” Coin Toss: Hip hop recording artist Jim Jones

Hip hop recording artist Jim Jones Also in attendance: Flying Squirrels Mascot “Nutzy” and 2 Members of the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders.

Flying Squirrels Mascot “Nutzy” and 2 Members of the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders. Post-Game Ceremony: Will take place immediately after game. Will present winning team with Championship Trophy and various individual awards including the Championship game MVP.