 jump to example.com

Richmond to receive additional federal resources to fight opioid epidemic

Published Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 7:20 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Governor Terry McAuliffe today announced that the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) has awarded federal AmeriCorps funding to the City of Richmond Human Services Commission to combat the opioid epidemic and its devastating effects on families, communities, workplaces, health care, and the state.

virginiaThe City of Richmond, through the Richmond AmeriCorps Healthy Futures Project, will utilize a coalition to provide education, prevention, reduction and recovery services. The grant, totaling $254,397 includes $138,186 in federal grants and $116,211 was matched by the coalition partners.

“The opioid epidemic continues to take a toll on communities throughout the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Too many Virginia families have felt the heartbreak and loss caused by opioid abuse. These grant funds from the Corporation for National and Community Service will play a vital role in our work to establish strategic, proactive efforts to address this issue within Richmond and throughout Virginia.”

“The City of Richmond is pleased to engage in this opportunity to meet the rapidly growing need to address healthy futures,” said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.  “It furthers our unified goal of educating and strengthening our communities while reducing and preventing prescription drug and opioid abuse.”

Coalition partners include CARITAS, the McShin Foundation, the Richmond Behavioral Health Authority’s Friends of Prevention Coalition, Virginia Commonwealth University’s Rams in Recovery program, and the Virginia Recovery Foundation. AmeriCorps members will provide substance abuse case management, peer recovery support, and addiction prevention activities to 1,725 Virginians in the Richmond region. The on-the-ground interventions will encompass outreach and the trained experience and support of peer recovery mentors and coaches.

In November 2016, State Health Commissioner Marissa J. Levine, MD, MPH, FAAFP, declared the Virginia opioid addiction crisis a public health emergency. Last year, 1,133 of the 1,460 drug overdose deaths in Virginia were related to opioids or heroin.  Drug overdoses now kill more people than motor vehicle accidents and gun deaths in the Commonwealth.

Currently increasing its focus on drug abuse prevention, reduction, and recovery, CNCS, in partnership with Virginia, strives to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic participation through service and volunteering. Nationally, CNCS engages 324,000 Senior Corps and AmeriCorps members in results-driven service annually at 50,000 locations across the country.

For more information on the opioid epidemic and resources in Virginia, visit vaaware.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
P-Nats survive late scare in 6-5 win over Lynchburg
Where the Mountains Meet the Sky: New exhibit at Wayne Theatre
Governors: Immediate action required to stabilize health insurance marketplaces
Augusta County announces tourism grant awards
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Inside the Wayne Theatre’s Shrek
Meet and greet with Dwight Gooden at P-Nats Aug. 19 game
Sen. Warner on Veterans Choice Program, V-A leases
New Veterans Services effort to help servicemembers transition to civilian life
UVA enlists robotic help to enhance blood testing
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park announces special programs, events for August
European cross-cultural experience examines women’s Reformation history
Coming to Altria Theater: Second show added for Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Sicnarf Loopstok has career night in 9-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels streak halted: Sea Dogs snag opener
Grey Finwood named VMI baseball volunteer assistant
Tom Sox top Generals, end Waynesboro VBL summer run
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 