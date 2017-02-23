Richmond Flying Squirrels hosting three job fairs

The Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, will host the first of three annual job fairs this Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 a.m-12 p.m. at The Diamond.

Additional job fairs will be held on Wednesday, March 1 from 4–7 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7 from 4-7 p.m. The Flying Squirrels are seeking outgoing, enthusiastic, hardworking individuals (ages 16 & up) to fill a variety of game day positions for the 2017 season. Job fairs will take place on the main concourse and interested individuals can use the front gates of the stadium (facing North Boulevard) and proceed up the stairs to the main concourse level to the job fair area. Prospective employees will fill out applications and interview with department heads on the spot. Interested candidates can visit here for additional details

Job Fair Dates

Saturday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1 , 4–7 p.m.

, Tuesday, March 7 , 4-7 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels will be hiring for game day positions that include: head cashiers, cashiers, food runners, line cooks, cold prep cooks, hot prep cooks, dishwashers, fry cooks, banquet servers, grillmasters, vendors, bartenders, ticket sellers, clean team members, suite and party deck attendants and camera operators.

Game Day Employee Perks:

Fun, outdoor work environment

Flexible hours

Flying Squirrels tickets allotted for each month of employment

The Squirrels begin their eighth season of affordable family fun on April 6 at The Diamond. Individual game tickets will go on sale during Nutzy’s Block Party on Saturday, March 4 beginning at 10 a.m. outside of the Diamond. Online ticket sales will begin March 4 at 11 a.m. Additional details for the event can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com. Season tickets, mini plans and group ticket packages are still available by contacting the Flying Squirrels Box Office at 804-359-FUNN (3866).