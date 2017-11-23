Richmond Flying Squirrels featured on Travel Channel

The Flying Squirrels and the city of Richmond are slated to be in the national spotlight when a special episode of “Food Paradise” airs on the Travel Channel this Sunday, Nov. 26 at 9 p.m.

The Flying Squirrels were one of just a few, hand-selected teams to participate in the taping of the episode, thanks to their unique food offerings at The Diamond. The episode, titled Minor League Baseball, focuses on creative food items offered at various baseball stadiums across the country. A portion of the show was taped at The Diamond during the 2017 season with potential appearances from fans as well as Flying Squirrels Director of Food and Beverage Joshua Barban and VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell.

The Minor League Baseball “Food Paradise” episode is scheduled to air during the following time slots: Nov. 26 at 9 p.m., Nov 27 at 12 a.m., Dec. 2 at 5 p.m., Dec 17 at 3 p.m. A full listing of air dates can also befound here.

“We work hard 12 months a year to create awareness of RVA,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “This appearance ties in not only with us and our love affair with RVA, but it also connects us to the amazing foodie scene we have in the area.”

The Flying Squirrels appearance on the show adds to the already advanced foodie scene in Richmond. Richmond-area restaurants have garnered attention and praise on the national level from publications such as USA Today, Southern Living and the Washington Post. National Geographic named Richmond a “top destination” for food travel in 2016.

“Food Paradise” discovers top dining locations across the country that have a one-of-a-kind experience. This season, the show is creating a special episode highlighting the top menu items at ballparks across Minor League Baseballand the Flying Squirrels were selected in the taping of the show from the more than 160 teams. Film crews were on site for two different dates during the baseball season at The Diamond to showcase Richmond and the funn food options at the park. On display will be a variety of Flying Squirrels menu options that have grown over the years. This season alone, the team added The Dog House – a stand dedicated to creative hot dog offerings as well as gluten free options. The Flying Squirrels are constantly crafting and refining the menu at The Diamond, under the guidance of Director of Food & Beverage Joshua Barban. The team has also partnered with Latitude Sea Food Company to bring into the park tasty delights such as Hellfire Shrimp and crab cake sandwiches.

The Flying Squirrels operate at The Diamond year-round. Season tickets and holiday packages for the 2018 season are on sale now and available by contacting the box office at 804-359-FUNN. Flying Squirrels merchandise makes a great gift for the holiday season and the team store is open most days throughout the offseason. Black Friday specials include 35% off all in-store purchases (some exceptions apply) with store hours from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 24. Store hours on Saturday, Nov. 25 range from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The team’s annual Hot Stove Charity Banquet is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the E.J. Wade arena inside the Stuart C. Siegel Center.