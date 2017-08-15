 jump to example.com

Richmond drops series opener

Published Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 10:18 pm

Tyler Herb delivered another quality outing for the Flying Squirrels and Aramis Garcia drilled a pair of doubles in a 4-3 Richmond (51-69 ) loss to Harrisburg (51-69) on Tuesday evening at FNB Field. Herb, a Harrisburg-area native, worked 6 .2 innings in front of hundreds of friends, family members and supporters. Richmond struggled defensively, committing three errors leading to a pair of unearned runs on Herb’s ledger. Richmond and Harrisburg will play game two of the series on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsRichmond grabbed a brief 1-0 lead in the first inning as Caleb Gindl started off the series with a base hit into shallow center. C.J. Hinojosa advanced Gindl on a bunt and Jerry Sands rolled a single passed the shortstop for an RBI base hit.

Harrisburg responded quickly with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. Victor Robles opened the inning on a base hit and promptly stole second base. After a ground ball out, Jose Marmolejos brought in Robles with a base hit to tie the game. Dan Gamache then gave the Senators the lead, scoring the second run on an error by the second baseman Myles Schroder.

Pitching in front of his hometown fans, Flying Squirrels starter Tyler Herb received a roaring response for each achievement throughout the night.  The Wiconisco, PA native punched out the side in order in the second and navigated through the middle innings without incident.

Aramis Garcia put the Squirrels back on top with a hard-struck double in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Hill walked Schroder and Sands to extend the innings. Garcia then drilled the double into the alley of right center field for a 3-2 Richmond lead.

Richmond failed to hold the lead, relinquishing the game’s second unearned run in the sixth. With one out, Jose Marmolejos singled an d Raudy Reed worked a walk to pressure Herb. Dan Gamache followed with a base hit that should have loaded the bases,but the throw onto the infield got away and scored the tying run, 3-3. Richmond committed two errors on the play, forcing Herb t o throw 24 pitches in the inning. Herb managed to escape with the game tied by stranding a pair of runners.

Harrisburg turned to the bullpen to begin the seventh by bringing on former MLB hurler Tim Collins. Collins replaced Hill who received a no-decision in six innings of work. Hill walked three, struck out three and allowed three runs on three hits. He tossed 93 pitches in his third start of the year against the Squirrels.

the Senators regained the lead for good in the seventh inning, taking advantage of another Squirrels miscue. With two on and two out, Herb picked up an ground ball that the Squirrels failed to turn a double play on. That lead to the departure of Herb as Jarret Martin took over with runners on the corners. Martin’s first pitch went sailing by the catcher, scoring the eventual winning run.

Herb tossed 6.2 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits. Herb (1-2) walked one and struck out seven in the tough defeat.

