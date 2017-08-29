 jump to example.com

Restoring flow of surplus military gear to police risks gains in community trust

Published Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, 9:08 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Following President Trump’s reversal Monday of his predecessor’s restrictions on the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments, a Virginia Tech expert said that process “in effect militarizes the police.”

police“It is difficult if not impossible to gain community trust when communities are treated like enemies under occupation,” said Wornie Reed, director of Virginia Tech’s Race and Social Policy Center and a professor of sociology. “Military-style equipment is rarely needed for public safety.”

President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing recommended a reduction in the program that transfers surplus military equipment to domestic law enforcement agencies.

“Having armored tanks redefines the relationship between the police and the public, which police are charged with protecting,” Reed said. “Many citizens and officials have called for shifts in law enforcement’s approach toward community policing and trust building. It is difficult if not impossible to gain community trust when communities are treated like enemies under occupation.

“The militarization of policing is exacerbating the current issue of the appropriate use of force by the police. When police use military-type weapons and tactics in response to demonstrations, they risk infringing on the First Amendment rights of citizens.”

 

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Black Masala kicks off free outdoor concert at IX Art Park
VCU poll: Half of Virginians support campus anti-discrimination policies over unlimited free speech
Virginia Organizing to join Defend DACA/Protect TPS Week of Action
Liberty announces TV coverage for 2017 football season
Herring secures more convictions in animal cruelty cases
Fishburne welcomes Del. Steve Landes to First Formation
Harvey to unload drenching rain in Ohio Valley, northeast for Labor Day
Tales of the Cumberlands event looks to inform, entertain about history, legends from Appalachia
Former Augusta County sheriff’s son arrested
How do digital hearing aids work?
Virginia Tech paleobiologists to host dinosaur fossil unpacking party
Albemarle County hosting multiple public input sessions
Washington and Lee names new associate dean
Virginia ABC hosting record number of in-store tastings in September
Squirrels deny Curve celebration in 15th
This team stinks: UVA football 2017 season preview
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 