Restorative Justice in Education Academy offers learning experiences to educators

Published Saturday, May. 20, 2017, 10:36 pm

This summer, the Master of Arts in Education program at Eastern Mennonite University offers the Restorative Justice in Education Academy in Harrisonburg, Va., and Lancaster, Pa.

emuA pioneer in the field of restorative justice, EMU was the first in the country to offer restorative justice programs housed within a graduate education program, as well as the first to offer a restorative justice in education certificate.

 

More on the Harrisonburg RJE Academy

Presenters at the June 26-27 academy in Harrisonburg include faculty in EMU’s MA in restorative justice in education program, as well as school teachers and administrators who will share their insights on developing RJE cultures in school settings.

The event begins Monday at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. with an optional film showing of Resilience and panel discussion at 7 p.m. Tuesday’s format begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m.

Resilience, created by the producers of Paper Tiger and The Big Picture: Rethinking Dyslexia, is an award-winning documentary that explores new research into how Adverse Childhood Experiences (known as ACE) can be linked to destructive behavior and medical diseases. “The child may not remember, but the body does,” says one researcher.

The keynote address will be offered by Dr. Johonna Turner, assistant professor of restorative justice and peacebuilding, has teaching experience ranging across all levels – from the elementary school, middle and high school classroom to graduate students – and with several special populations of learners, including special needs and adjudicated youth; first-generation, low-income students; and those with low literacy skills.

Prior to coming to EMU, she worked in the District of Columbia Public Schools, most recently with an administrative team in an elementary school implementing “Response to Intervention,” a student-centered multi-level program to maximize student achievement, increase literacy skills and reduce behavioral problems. She also taught special education and English, and coordinated after-school programs at H.D. Woodson Senior High School.

Additionally, EMU faculty members will offer sessions on the following topics:

  • Principles and Practices of Restorative Justice in Education, with Professor Kathy Evans, who had led EMU’s development of the first graduate program in restorative justice in education. Her research, teaching and scholarship has focused on working with teachers to create just and equitable educational opportunities. She co-authored The Little Book of Restorative Justice in Education (2016). Kathy is a former special education teacher.
  • Making Things Right: An Overview of Restorative Discipline, with Bob Garrity is an adjunct faculty member at EMU, with a variety of experience as a facilitator, trainer, consultant and mediator in many settings, including schools and universities, as well as agencies, businesses and communities.
  • Peacebuilding in Education: What Does It Look Like? with Professor Judy Mullet, who teaches psychology and graduate education courses at EMU. Widely published on peacebuilding and conflict transformation, she co-authored The Little Book of Restorative Discipline for Schools (205, 2015).

A panel of teachers and administrators, and one student, will also share their experiences:

  • Dr. Jelisa Coltrane Wolfe, executive director of student services, Dixon Eudcational Services.
  • Michelle Edwards, behavioral specialist, Spotswood Elementary School, Harrisonburg, Va.;
  • Erich Sneller, chemistry teacher, Harrisonburg High School;
  • Laura Feichtinger-McGrath, ESL coordinator, Harrisonburg High School;
  • Lea Murray, science teacher, Kate Collins Middle School, Waynesboro, Va.
  • Avery Trinh, student, Wilde Lake High School, Columbia, Md.

This is the second annual RJE Academy at EMU. To register, click here.

Story by Lauren Jefferson

